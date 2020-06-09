Daniel Mark Strange
Daniel Mark Strange

On June 3rd, 2020, Daniel Mark Strange of Knoxville, TN, passed away at age 58. He was an avid music lover and had a passion for the band KISS. Mark loved studying dinosaurs and he instilled that love to his children. He also loved to fish and would often take his children when they were growing up. Mark was known for his love of talking and being social, and his kind spirit.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Frances Strange; his brother-in-law, Jerry Farmer; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his children, Tara (Roger), Marci, Daniel (Danielle), and Jason (Whitney); his sisters, Jean and Dianna; several grandchildren; uncle, Dan; nephews, Scott (Jennifer) and Brad (Carrie); niece, Angela (Gary), and many cousins.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
