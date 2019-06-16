|
|
Daniel Ray McConnell
Powell - Danny R. McConnell age 80 of Powell, formerly of Beckley, W. VA, passed away peacefully June 13, 2019 at his home. He was a Navy Veteran and an Eagle Scout and Troop Master. Danny was a hairdresser most of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary McConnell; special cousin, Ruth McConnell Foster. Survived by cousin, Kristy Chambers; special friend who loved Danny as a grandfather, A.J. Allen; many other cousins and friends. Special thanks to his friends and the staff at Candleridge Apartments in Powell, TN. The family will have a memorial service at Candleridge Apartments Monday, June 17, 2019 at 7 pm. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019