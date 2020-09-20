Daniel Scott Wyrick
Daniel Scott Wyrick, age 56 of Seymour, passed away Friday, October 18, 2020. Scott was the youngest of six children born to Frank and Jane Wyrick in Knoxville, TN. Scott was a curious child. He valued his knowledge and loved to share how things work. His passions lied in technology. From a very young age he was taking things apart just to see if he could put them back together. In adulthood Scott became an avid Amateur Radio Operator, a dedicated sci-fi fan and Self-taught techie. Scott was well known in the ham radio community. Scott was an intelligent, dedicated, passionate lifelong learner. He loved a good conspiracy theory to dig into and find the truth. He was known for his talkative nature and innate ability to never stay on topic without help from his friends or family. His friends and family joked that he "chased the squirrel". Scott was preceded in death by his mother Jane, father, Frank Wyrick, sister Tamra, brothers, Greg, Mark, and Thomas. He is survived by his sister, Cindy and husband Jim Stinnett, nieces April and husband Gabe Strader, Kristie and husband David Vaughn and nephew Brian Wyrick. Several great nieces and nephews, Courtnie, Christopher CindyAnne, Allie, Hunter, Jonathan, Hannah, Halle, and Corley. He was also survived by his first love and fiance' Donna Smelser Lane and special friends, Keith Fronk, Grant Hodges, John Burningham and many others. Scott was cremated and due to current conditions the family will not have a service. The family request that to honor Scott's passions and love of learning you make time to learn something new and talk often to your loved ones. KD4CWB signing off…farewell. Arrangement by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com