Daniel Smith Obituary
Knoxville - Daniel Smith, age 81 of Knoxville, TN., passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Agnes Smith; parents Curtis and Inez Smith; grandparents Janie and Tom Harvey; sisters Jeanine Smith and Doris Smith; special nephew Gene Cabbage. Survivors: Children: Randy Ogle and wife Missy, Vicki Bibbins and husband Steve, Sheila Cheeks and husband Mike; Grandchildren: Hayden and Walker Ogle, Misty Guerbati and husband Imade, Brandy Sawyer and husband Chris, Bradley and Mason Watts; Great-grandchildren: Kobe and Kalissa Brockman, Mohamad and Elijah Guerbati, Isaiah and Nevaeh Sayer; Brother: Wendell Smith and wife Oneta; Special Nephew: Stephen Smith and wife Kristin; Special Niece: Debbie Robbins and husband BJ; Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; Extended family members: Jane Ault, Quinton Brockman, Jimmy and Betty Liston. The family will receive friends 12-2 PM Saturday, February 8 with funeral service to follow at 2 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel, Rev. Wendell Smith and Rev. Stephen Smith officiating. Family and friends will process to Zion Grove for interment. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
