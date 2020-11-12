Daniel Teague
Knoxville - Daniel (Dan) Claude Teague, born May 16, 1927, and a longtime resident of West Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Atria Weston Place, Knoxville. He was a long-time member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and a navy veteran of World War II. Dan worked in the vending industry for over 65 years. He is preceded in death by loving wife, Norma Dean Beaty Teague; his parents Elbert and Lottie Teague of Oak Ridge, and sisters Fontella Scott and Colleen Pierce. Dan is survived by his children: Len Teague (Shannon) Lookout Mtn., GA, Cathy Higdon Brown (Wayne) Knoxville, and Tim Teague (Ginger) Alcoa; 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. The family extends our sincere thanks to the staff of Atria Weston Place for their very compassionate care of our dad. Graveside Interment will be private at Highland Memorial Cemetery with full military honors by U.S. Navy and East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guards. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Blount County Young Life, P.O. Box 5284, Maryville, TN 37802. Due to COVID-19 the family will not have receiving of friends at this time. Online condolences may be extended and appreciated at www.rosemortuary.com
.