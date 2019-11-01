|
Dannel Neil "Danny" Clark
Knoxville - Dannel Neil "Danny" Clark age 71, of Knoxville went to be with Jesus early Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. Danny was a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. Danny was an employee of Allied Steel for many years and worked in other jobs as a welder and tradesman. He loved to work on small engines and fish. Danny was a loving husband, father and grandmother.He is preceded in death by his son, James Curtis "Jimmy" Clarkparents, Gene Allen Clark and Drucilla Kirby Clark Burris. He is survived by his wife, Vonette; children, Brian and Amanda Clark and Stacey and Bill Hirth; grandchildren, Evan Wayne Clark, Nolan Curtis Clark, Jeanie Abigail Hirth, Mickayla Yvonne Hirth; step brother; Richard and Anna Burris and step sister, Connie and Scott Ball; The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at Click Funeral Home and Cremations with a Celebration of Life service following at 2 p.m.. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019