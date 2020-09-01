1/1
Dannie Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dannie Peters

Maynardville - Dannie Peters-age 65 of Maynardville passed away suddenly Monday evening, August 31, 2020 at his home. He was saved at an early age at Blue Springs Baptist Church. Dannie was a loyal member of Blazing Star Lodge No. 455 F. & A.M. He was a wonderfully talented musician and was an original member of the well-known Betterway Quartet. He had a faithful passion for music and singing for the Lord. He had an incredible love for God, his family and special friends, Star and Snoopy. He was preceded in death by parents, Demmer and Edder (Daniels) Peters; parents-in-law, Mannie and Ruth Shoffner.

Survivors include: loving wife of 46 years, Martha (Shoffner) Peters; devoted son, Brad (Kim) Peters; loving daughter, Brandi (Jack) Bunch. Grandchildren, Destiny Deck, Jagger and Levi Bunch, Mykah and Kole Dalton. Loving sister, Glenda McCloud. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, September 3, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp, Rev. Wade Brantley officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Friday, Stiner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Friday for the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Wade Brantley, Gary King, Stuart Wyrick, Jack Bunch, Jerry Douglas Cole, Sawyer Blankenship. Honorary Pallbearers: Roscoe Watson, Neal Walker, Glen Walker. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral
10:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
11:00 AM
Stiner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved