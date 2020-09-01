Dannie PetersMaynardville - Dannie Peters-age 65 of Maynardville passed away suddenly Monday evening, August 31, 2020 at his home. He was saved at an early age at Blue Springs Baptist Church. Dannie was a loyal member of Blazing Star Lodge No. 455 F. & A.M. He was a wonderfully talented musician and was an original member of the well-known Betterway Quartet. He had a faithful passion for music and singing for the Lord. He had an incredible love for God, his family and special friends, Star and Snoopy. He was preceded in death by parents, Demmer and Edder (Daniels) Peters; parents-in-law, Mannie and Ruth Shoffner.Survivors include: loving wife of 46 years, Martha (Shoffner) Peters; devoted son, Brad (Kim) Peters; loving daughter, Brandi (Jack) Bunch. Grandchildren, Destiny Deck, Jagger and Levi Bunch, Mykah and Kole Dalton. Loving sister, Glenda McCloud. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, September 3, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp, Rev. Wade Brantley officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Friday, Stiner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Friday for the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Wade Brantley, Gary King, Stuart Wyrick, Jack Bunch, Jerry Douglas Cole, Sawyer Blankenship. Honorary Pallbearers: Roscoe Watson, Neal Walker, Glen Walker. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.