Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Ridenour Cemetery
Danniel B. "Dan" Brooks

Danniel B. "Dan" Brooks Obituary
Danniel B. "Dan" Brooks

Knoxville - Danniel B. Brooks "Dan" age 76 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A member of Living Waters Full Gospel Church. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Satterfield Brooks; step-daughter, Mary Sisk. A Call of Convenience will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Ridenour Cemetery with Rev. Gabriel Waller officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
