Danny Alvin Moore
Knoxville - Danny Alvin Moore, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away November 6, 2019. He retired from U.T. Housing after 31 years of service. Member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church, Parking Lot Ministry. Preceded in death by parents, William A. Moore and Georgia I. Moore; sisters, Wanda Corbett and Angela Waggoner; brother, William E. Moore. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Lisa Moore; daughter, Brooke "Sweet Pea" (Justin) Hirsch; grandson, Elijah (Papaw's Boy) Hirsch; brother, William T. Moore; sister-in-law, Stella Moore, several nieces and nephews and extended family that he loved dearly. Family will receive friends Saturday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019