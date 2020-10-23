Danny Anderson
Knoxville - Danny G. Anderson, age 76 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. Preceded in death by parents Sterling and Nancy Anderson and brother Phil Anderson. Survived by loving wife of 51 years Becky Anderson, children Daniel G. Anderson Jr. (Kandi) and Thomas S. Anderson (April), grandson Memphis Anderson, grand-dogs Bailey, Cody, Sadie, Lexi, Tucker, Marlee, and Abby. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Danny's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give
. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com