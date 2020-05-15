|
|
Danny Brewer
Knoxville - Danny Brewer, age 47, passed away May 1st 2020. Danny was a graduate of Halls High School. He loved to play golf and be with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Gail Holt and husband Larry; father Gary Brewer; son, Cory (Sarina) Brewer; daughter Jada Walton; brother, Dwayne (Kilee) Holt of Cincinnati, OH; sister, April (Mike) Farrell of North Carolina; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Private services were held.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020