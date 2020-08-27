Danny Curtis Collins
Knoxville - Danny Curtis Collins, age 70, was born July 28, 1950, and went to be with the one that died for him and loved so dearly, JESUS, on August 26, 2020. Danny was a one-of-a-kind husband, daddy, papaw and friend. He was a member of Carter Road Baptist Church for many years and always asked for prayers for his family who had not yet been saved. Danny was a roofer who took great pride in his work always saying, "when I get done with a roof I want it to be if Jesus looked at it himself, He would be pleased". He never met a stranger. Once you spoke to him, you became a friend. Danny is preceded in death by his late wife of 41 years, Cynthia Marlene Collins; parents Henry and Rita Collins; father and mother-in-law Moses and Loretta Mink, and sister Sandra Williams. He is survived by his loving wife Rowena Collins; sons and wives Jason and Debbie Collins and Gary and Sam Collins; stepson and wife Scott and Angie Buchanan; grandchildren Nick, Brad and Cayden Collins, Erica, Kandace and Skylar Wilson, Ashley Deaver and Mary Buchanan; great-grandchildren Rhett Wilson and Bella Deaver; brothers and sisters Wayne and Sheila Belew, Ralph and Karen Kidwell, Dio and Debbie Lewis, Dennis and Denise Collins, Linda Holbert, Freddy Williams and Jerry and Libby Bridges. Along with many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and close friends. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Rev. Michael Dupes and Rev. Derrick Mitchell will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 1:00pm Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Glenwood Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Pallbearers: Jason Collins, Gary Collins, Nick Collins, Brad Collins, Cayden Collins, Jeff Bridges and Robby Henry. Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Bridges, Ralph Kidwell, Aaron (Bert) Wilkerson and Roger West Please continue to remember his prayer request, "remember my family who's not been Saved, yet". Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
.