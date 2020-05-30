Danny Lee Carroll
Sevierville - Danny Lee Carroll age 48 was set free of his addictions and the torment within himself on Thursday, May 29, 2020. The following will be waiting to see the new Danny another day: his children, Alexis Carroll and Austin Williamson; the mother of his children, Roxanne Williamson; his mother, Brenda Carroll; sister and brother-in-law, Shannon and Travis Helton; nieces and nephews, Taylor Carroll, Ashton Helton, Nicole Helton, Autumn Carroll, Elijah Helton, Ella-Marie Helton, Destiny Helton, DaShawna Helton. Danny has joined his father, Buddy Carroll; brother, Wesley Lowery; grandparents, Bud and Margaret Carroll and David Orrick; uncle, Bruce Thompson; cousin, Brad Thompson. A private Celebration of Life will be held for his family.
In lieu of flowers or donations, pray for an addict…pray for healing…Find the Peace of Jesus. Condolence for the family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 7, 2020.