Danny Leon Karnes
Knoxville - Danny Leon Karnes age 69 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was a very smart man. Retired from the car business with the love of foreign cars. Preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Louise Karnes. Survived by son, Douglas Karnes; grandchildren, Nathan, Blake and Nicholas Karnes. Sisters and brothers, Bobby Dean (Sharon) Karnes, Judy (Tom) Jackson, Charles Herbert (Michele) Karnes and special friend, Sharon Bennett; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service Rev. Brad Miller officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (2200 John Sevier Highway) for a 9:30 am committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity House of Morristown 421 N High Street Morristown, Tn 37814. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com