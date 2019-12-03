|
Danny Lynn Riddle
Knoxville - Danny Lynn Riddle, age 66 of Knoxville, passed away December 2, 2019. He was a proud Vietnam era veteran. Danny loves his wife very much, as well as, his family, home, motorcycles, and dogs. He retired from Clayton Homes and worked there even before it was called Clayton. He had a loving personality and a great dry humor that, along with his mannerisms, made him a joy to be near. Preceded in death by parents Norman and Lois Riddle, brother Pat Riddle, and father-in-law Hugh Walker Houston Sr. Survived by loving wife Kathy Riddle, brother Allan Riddle, sister Susan Mojica (Julio), niece Alanna Mojica, sister-in-law Ruth Riddle, brother-in-law Hugh W. Houston Jr (Faye), mother-in-law Althea Mae Houston. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, DCI, CAC, Lifeguard, The Waters of Clinton, Home Instead, and University of Tennessee Medical Center for all of their love and care and the many friends who offered their help throughout the duration of Danny's illness. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 8:00pm. Donna Lisa Valencia will be speaking.Graveside services will be held privately at a later date. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019