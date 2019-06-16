|
Danny Nichols
Oak Ridge - Charles Daniel "Danny" Nichols, age 62 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 10 2019 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
He was born May 15, 1957 in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Danny was a graduate of UTC where he received his BS in Physics. He went on to receive his Masters in Health Physics from Georgia Institute of Technology.
He enjoyed a longtime career in Nuclear Waste Management, most recently with N3B Los Alamos, New Mexico.
Mr. Nichols was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; the Knights of Columbus; and the Health Physics Society.
His mother, Louise Nichols, and sister, Kathy Nichols preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Doris Nichols; son, Michael Nichols of Oak Ridge; daughter, Hailey Nichols of Hixson; father, Charles E. Nichols of East Ridge; sister, Carolyn (Gary) Nelson of Flintstone; Niece, Tiffany Dowden; and nephews, Jeremy Welch and Alex Welch.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the North Chapel.
The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 930 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415. Father Charlie Burton will officiate.
Entombment will follow at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
An additional memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church (327 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830) on June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org; Catholic Relief Services at www.support.crs.org; or the at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 5401 Hwy. 153, Hixson, TN 37343.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019