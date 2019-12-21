Services
Danny Pritchard

Maryville - Danny Ray Pritchard age 62, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 of complications of Lymphoma and a brain infection. Danny was cremated and did not wish for a funeral. Please feel free to send the family well-wishes at the McCammon-Ammon obituary webpage. Danny was a supporter of Saint Jude Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Saint Jude in Danny's memory. See the McCammon-Ammon webpage at www.mccammonammonsclick.com for full obituary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
