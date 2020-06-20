Danny Ray Burns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Ray Burns

Knoxville - Danny Ray Burns - age 52, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Burns. Danny is survived by his children, Tiffney (Adam) Page and Wesley Burns; 3 grandchildren; mother, Margaret Burns; sister, Becky (David) Evans; brother, David (Lori) Burns; sister, Tammy (George) Glenn; brother, Tommy (Megan) Burns; uncle, Kenneth (Barbara) Burns; and many other extended family members. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jody Darden and Rev. Mark Large officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Wednesday at Pollard Cemetery for a 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved