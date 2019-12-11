Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Simon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Simon Obituary
Danny Simon

Kingsport - Danny "Pete" Simon, owner of Pete's Plumbing and native of Kingsport, TN peacefully passed away Monday, December 9th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Pauline Simon and brother, Victor Simon. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Zialcita-Simon, sons, Dumaka, Marek, Kwan, Trey, Zack, daughter, Morgan, his siblings Calvin, Spencer, Earl, Jackie, Buddy, Lynn, eight grandchildren, with one on the way, and his prized 1934 Ford truck. He enjoyed spending time with family, collecting antique cars and attending car shows. He will be deeply missed by his family and the community.

The viewing will begin Saturday December 14, 2019 at 9:00am and the family will receive friends from 11:00am-1:00pm with the Celebration of Life service to immediately follow at Unity Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your local Boys & Girls club.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -