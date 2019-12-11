|
|
Danny Simon
Kingsport - Danny "Pete" Simon, owner of Pete's Plumbing and native of Kingsport, TN peacefully passed away Monday, December 9th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Pauline Simon and brother, Victor Simon. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Zialcita-Simon, sons, Dumaka, Marek, Kwan, Trey, Zack, daughter, Morgan, his siblings Calvin, Spencer, Earl, Jackie, Buddy, Lynn, eight grandchildren, with one on the way, and his prized 1934 Ford truck. He enjoyed spending time with family, collecting antique cars and attending car shows. He will be deeply missed by his family and the community.
The viewing will begin Saturday December 14, 2019 at 9:00am and the family will receive friends from 11:00am-1:00pm with the Celebration of Life service to immediately follow at Unity Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your local Boys & Girls club.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019