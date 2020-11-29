1/1
Danny Stafford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Stafford

Danny Stafford age 71 of Knoxville passed peacefully at his home on November 27, 2020. He was a Vietnam War Veteran where he served his country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Judy Cupp Stafford in 2019. Survivors include his son Robert Stafford; daughters Wendy (Justin) Lowe and Karen Stafford; grandchildren: Joe (Kristie), Trevor, Hailey, Omar, Isaiah, Kaelynn, Michael, Jayda, Dameon, Kane, Jenna and Noah; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Eli, Natalie and Olivia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, with a funeral service following at 7pm with his son-in-law Justin Lowe officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 by 10:15 am to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service. Pallbearers will be Joe, Isaiah, Michael, Zachary, Trevor and Bill Kraft. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Anthony Donaldson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved