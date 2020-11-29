Danny Stafford
Danny Stafford age 71 of Knoxville passed peacefully at his home on November 27, 2020. He was a Vietnam War Veteran where he served his country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Judy Cupp Stafford in 2019. Survivors include his son Robert Stafford; daughters Wendy (Justin) Lowe and Karen Stafford; grandchildren: Joe (Kristie), Trevor, Hailey, Omar, Isaiah, Kaelynn, Michael, Jayda, Dameon, Kane, Jenna and Noah; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Eli, Natalie and Olivia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, with a funeral service following at 7pm with his son-in-law Justin Lowe officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 by 10:15 am to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service. Pallbearers will be Joe, Isaiah, Michael, Zachary, Trevor and Bill Kraft. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com