Danny Sweeten
Danny Sweeten

Lenoir City - Danny Sweeten, age 70, a lifelong resident of Lenoir City, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virgie Sweeten and daughter, Lisa Pittman. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Shirley Sweeten; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Ginger Sweeten; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Eric Quillen; grandchildren: Phillip Pittman, Rachel, Rebecca, Daniel, Sarah and Bethany Sweeten, Ryan and Logan Quillen; two great-grandchildren, and brother, Tommy Sweeten. Danny retired from Maremont after more than 30 years of service. He was a dedicated supporter of Israel, growing up at Bell Avenue Baptist Church, attended Antioch, Woodlawn and Fellowship Baptist Churches. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services with Rev. Scot Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knoxville Jewish Alliance, 6800 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. jewishknoxville.org

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
