Darin Odell Snapp

Detroit, MI - Darin Odell Snapp was born August 2, 1969 to Daria Snapp Johnson and Odell Buford in Detroit, Michigan. For the Snapp family, he would be the first grandchild and would set the stage for his beloved cousins, who were more like brothers and sisters.

Darin departed this life, joining the ancestors, on April 7, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving mother and best friend, Daria Snapp-Johnson, his father, Odell Buford, his step-father, Ronald Johnson, two daughters, Starr Allen Snapp and Destiny Snapp, one son, Darin Snapp, Jr., three granddaughters, Kylee Snapp, Kassidy Snapp, and Lyla Watashe, his beloved grandfather who preceded him in death, Kenneth Snapp, two grandmothers, Doris Snapp and Johnnie Davenport, one sister, Darona Woods (Anthony), two brothers, Darquis and Dar'ron Johnson, two nieces, Olivia and Madison Woods, three aunts, Lexine Pasha, Ingrid Glenn (Clifford), and Anna Snapp, three uncles, Van Snapp, who preceded him in death, Gino Snapp and Kevin Snapp (Monica), a great aunt, Merriam Cross, and one great uncle, Thomas Snapp, seven cousins, Lakiya, Mainza, Asheda, Gino, Denita, Kar're, Kenneth, Kenya, Jamaisha, Jenna, and Kourtney,his second cousin Xuquieda, with whom he was very close, god-mother, Roslyn Riley, Earl Goss, who was like a brother.

There will only be one "Polo" and he will be sorely missed.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
