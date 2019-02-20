Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Rockwood, TN
Darla Smith Cole Obituary
Darla Smith Cole

Rockwood, TN

Mrs. Darla Smith Cole, age 80 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home in Rockwood. Darla was born December 23, 1938 in Maryville, TN. She loved being a South Harriman Pirate and Tennessee Volunteers fan. Darla loved Christmas it was her favorite time of the year. She loved God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabe & Nita Smith; Grandson, Cole Heide; Mother- in- law, Dorothy Cole Armour; sister, Tansy Smith Wester.

Survivors Include:

Husband of 62 years: Johnny Cole of Rockwood, TN.

Daughters: Joni Cole Mann (Mike) of Kingston, TN.

Jill Cole of Rockwood, TN.

Grandson: Barrett Mann (Jericka) of Rockwood, TN.

A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends

Family will receive friends Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Darla Smith Cole.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
