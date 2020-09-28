1/1
Darlene Lands
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Lands

Rockwood - Darlene Lands, wife, Mom, Mimi, Grandma, passed away on September 26th, 2020 at age 63 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Darlene leaves behind a family that will forever miss her. Darlene loved the Lord and loved her family. She loved nothing more than cooking for her family, babysitting grandkids, and living a quiet life on our farm. Darlene loved us all unconditionally. Darlene is preceded in death by her father: Grant Carter; Mother: Jean Carter; Brothers: Randy Carter, Steve Carter. She is survived by:

Husband:Gary Lands

Children:Benjamin Poland (Tabitha)

Mandy Flask (Charlie)

Grandchildren:Morgan Breazeale (Travis)

Lucas Poland

Walter Poland

Landon Watts

Great Grandchildren: Brentley Breazeale

Beaux Breazeale

Brother:Terry Carter

In light of Darlene's passing and the Covid-19 illness, we debated on having a funeral. The CDC guidelines, masks, and maintaining social distancing WILL BE followed. We will be extending the time of receiving to allow for proper protocols. Anyone not feeling comfortable attending, please do not. There will be no ill will on the part of the family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29th from 5:00-7:30 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Wednesday, September 30th, at 11:00 am at the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mt. Pisgah printing ministry. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Darlene Lands.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved