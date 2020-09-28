Darlene LandsRockwood - Darlene Lands, wife, Mom, Mimi, Grandma, passed away on September 26th, 2020 at age 63 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Darlene leaves behind a family that will forever miss her. Darlene loved the Lord and loved her family. She loved nothing more than cooking for her family, babysitting grandkids, and living a quiet life on our farm. Darlene loved us all unconditionally. Darlene is preceded in death by her father: Grant Carter; Mother: Jean Carter; Brothers: Randy Carter, Steve Carter. She is survived by:Husband:Gary LandsChildren:Benjamin Poland (Tabitha)Mandy Flask (Charlie)Grandchildren:Morgan Breazeale (Travis)Lucas PolandWalter PolandLandon WattsGreat Grandchildren: Brentley BreazealeBeaux BreazealeBrother:Terry CarterIn light of Darlene's passing and the Covid-19 illness, we debated on having a funeral. The CDC guidelines, masks, and maintaining social distancing WILL BE followed. We will be extending the time of receiving to allow for proper protocols. Anyone not feeling comfortable attending, please do not. There will be no ill will on the part of the family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29th from 5:00-7:30 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Wednesday, September 30th, at 11:00 am at the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mt. Pisgah printing ministry. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Darlene Lands.