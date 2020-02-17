Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:45 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Taylor's Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Beason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Beason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Beason Obituary
Darrell Beason

Sharps Chapel - Darrell Lynn Beason - 52 of Sharps Chapel, gained his wings on February 16, 2020.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Aaron "Pete" and Jewel Beason and Elmer and Betty Rouse; and special aunt, Peggy Rouse. Darrell is survived by parents, Wayne and Mary Evelyn (Rouse) Beason.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Bud Dyke, Reverend Brian Lifford and Reverend John Thomas Williams officiating with music by The Taylor's Grove Singers. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. at Trinity to go in procession to Taylor's Grove Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Serving as pallbearers, Mark Dyke, Kenny England, Tim Ison, Richard Beason, David Bowen and Mark Ott. Honorary pallbearers, Deacons of Taylor's Grove Church. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Darrell Beason. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -