Darrell Beason
Sharps Chapel - Darrell Lynn Beason - 52 of Sharps Chapel, gained his wings on February 16, 2020.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Aaron "Pete" and Jewel Beason and Elmer and Betty Rouse; and special aunt, Peggy Rouse. Darrell is survived by parents, Wayne and Mary Evelyn (Rouse) Beason.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Bud Dyke, Reverend Brian Lifford and Reverend John Thomas Williams officiating with music by The Taylor's Grove Singers. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. at Trinity to go in procession to Taylor's Grove Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Serving as pallbearers, Mark Dyke, Kenny England, Tim Ison, Richard Beason, David Bowen and Mark Ott. Honorary pallbearers, Deacons of Taylor's Grove Church. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Darrell Beason. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020