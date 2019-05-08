Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Guilliams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Dewayne Guilliams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darrell Dewayne Guilliams Obituary
Darrell Dewayne Guilliams

Knoxville, TN

Darrell Dewayne Guilliams, age 56 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 from results sustained in an automobile accident. Darrell was an avid comic collector and reader. He was of the Baptist Faith and currently employed by Sitel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Lee and Maggie Marie Henderlight Guilliams; brother, Timothy Guilliams; and nephew, Dodge Guilliams. His survivors include: sister, Linda Bunch; nephew, Ty Guilliams; niece, Kristi Longwith; aunt, Betty Smith; uncle, Jimmy Henderlight; great-nephews, Mason Guilliams and Carter Longwith; great-nieces, Hailey and Heidi Henderlight; and many extended family members. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Bryan Hair officiating. Interment 11 AM Friday in Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online

condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now