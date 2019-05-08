|
Darrell Dewayne Guilliams
Knoxville, TN
Darrell Dewayne Guilliams, age 56 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 from results sustained in an automobile accident. Darrell was an avid comic collector and reader. He was of the Baptist Faith and currently employed by Sitel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Lee and Maggie Marie Henderlight Guilliams; brother, Timothy Guilliams; and nephew, Dodge Guilliams. His survivors include: sister, Linda Bunch; nephew, Ty Guilliams; niece, Kristi Longwith; aunt, Betty Smith; uncle, Jimmy Henderlight; great-nephews, Mason Guilliams and Carter Longwith; great-nieces, Hailey and Heidi Henderlight; and many extended family members. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Bryan Hair officiating. Interment 11 AM Friday in Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2019