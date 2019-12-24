|
|
Darrell Hugh Wolfe
Knoxville - Darrell Hugh Wolfe, 66, passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 after a hard fought battle against cancer. He is survived by his dream-girl and wife of 45 years, Carol Denise Hutcheson Wolfe, son Joshua Andrew Wolfe (Jamie), daughter Merry Allie Wolfe Davis (Seth), mother Margaret Alice White, brother Steve Wolfe (Rosemary), sister Kathy Wolfe Brinson (Bill), father-in-law Earl Edward Hutcheson, and mother-in-law Allie Mae Farrington Hutcheson. He was a proud Papaw to his four grandchildren, Kate, Ella, and Eli Wolfe and Maggie Davis. He was preceded in death by his father Ray Wolfe and his sister Shannon Wolfe Cooper. Hugh served in the United States Air Force from 1973-74. He was an active member of Salem Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, R.A. Director, and Sunday school teacher. Hugh was a former member and president of CWA Local 3805 and went on to serve as District 3 Organizer with the CWA until his retirement. Although Hugh accomplished much in his life, he was most proud of his family and his friends. Their success and happiness was always his own. Hugh was selfless with his time and talents and was always happy to help, in whatever way he could. He loved to laugh and to share stories and jokes with, and often about, his loved ones. He is a man who will be missed by so many, in so many ways, and whose legacy will live on in the multitude of people he touched during his life. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Salem Baptist Church in Halls. The funeral will begin at 7:00pm with Rev. John Holland officiating. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:45am for an 11:00am internment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019