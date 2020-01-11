|
Darrell Keith Jerrell
Oak Ridge - Darrell Keith Jerrell, age 68, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was employed for more than 20 years with Armstrong Rubber Company/DICO Tires, later to work for Scientific Ecology Group and retired from Philotechnics. Darrell took an early retirement in order to care for his late wife, Nancy during her last 2 years of life. He often said that he lived for his grandsons, Logan & Landon Miller. More than anything, he loved being their Papaw. The past few years he enjoyed driving on country roads with the windows down beside his best friend and loving companion, Judy Ogle.
Preceded in death by parents, Russell Gene Jerrell and Cordie Hansard Jerrell; high-school sweetheart and late wife, Nancy Weatherford Jerrell; brother, Glen Jerrell; mother-in-law Robbie Lee Weatherford, brother in laws, Clarence "JR" Weatherford and Michael Weatherford.
Survived by daughter and son in law, Wendy and Ronnie Miller; grandsons; Logan Miller and wife Shelby, and Landon Miller; best friend, Judy Ogle and her son, Brian; brothers; Jack, Larry, Anthony, Rusty and Bobby Jerrell; sisters, Kay Brock and Elaine Jerrell; brother-in-law, Danny (Peggy) Weatherford; sister-in-law's Diane Wade, Teresa Seivers, Lisa Weatherford, Kay Jerrell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Darrell's wishes with a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park,
Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:30am, officiated by Rev. Gary Swaggerty. The family would like to express their appreciation for the Thompson Oncology Group of Oak Ridge and Methodist Medical Center for their excellent care. Dr. Michael Thompson has walked beside our family for the last twenty years as Darrell and Nancy both battled Cancer. He has not only been an amazing physician, encourager and counselor, he has become a dear friend. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020