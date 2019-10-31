Resources
Darrell Lane Colbert

Darrell Lane Colbert Obituary
Darrell Lane Colbert

Darrell Lane Colbert, age 66, answered God's call on October 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Born August 19, 1953 to Vernia and the late L.V. Colbert in Knoxville, TN, Darrell was the eldest of five children.

He graduated Holston High School class of 1971. He retired from Cemex after 35 years of employment.

Darrell had a spirited personality. He was a dedicated father first and foremost and was a father-figure to many including Markeita Boyd and Xavier Williams.

Survived by sons, DeJohn Colbert and Jaton Johnson; 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; mother Vernia Colbert; sisters, Sharon Stewart, Sybil Sligh, Mary (Steven) Tate; brothers Anthony (Jackie) Colbert, Lavernon Robinson; nephews, Shannon (Michelle) Sligh, Ronald (Rhonda) Stewart, L'Amour Sligh, Kipling, Michael Colbert; niece, Krishna (Brian) Crawford; other family and friends to include mother of his son and friend, Leslie Williams. Saturday, November 2, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2714 Brooks Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Dr. Johnnie Skinner, Sr. officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the funeral service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
