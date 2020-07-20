Darrell Max Walker
Lenoir City - Darrell Max Walker - age 82 of Atlanta , Georgia, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to parents, Rev. R. C. Walker and Mae Walker, on April 6, 1938, in Grainger County, TN. Darrell served our country in the U. S. Air Force. He was a locomotive engineer and worked for Norfolk Southern for 37 years before he retired in 2000. Darrell married the love of his life, wife of 62 years, Pat. He is also survived by his daughter, Tricia Walker Cain; grandson, Joshua Walker Tumlin; brothers, Xan Walker and Dorman Walker; several nieces and nephews. Darrell was known for his great love for God, whom he worshiped and knew as his personal Lord and Savior. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com