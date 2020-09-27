1/1
Darrell Moore
New Market - Darrell L. Moore, age 58, of New Market, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020. He was of the Church of God faith. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel K. Moore, Sr. and Katherine L. Moore; and siblings, Samuel K. Moore, Jr., Charlotte A. Moore, Gary W. Moore, and Johnny L. Moore. He is survived by his children; special grandson, Dejon; sister and special brother-in-law, Penny and Randy Faulkner; nephews, Don and Kevin McCarty; several great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Ann Emert. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm Wednesday September 30, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Johnny Bales officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12: 45 pm Thursday at Valley View Cemetery in New Market, TN for an 1:00 pm graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
