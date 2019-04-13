Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Darrell Logsdon age 82 of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the owner Tempco Heat and Air for over 50 years. Darrell was a third degree Mason and Shriner. He is preceded in death by his son, Russell Logsdon; daughter, Rosamary Elmore. Darrell is survived by his loving wife Alva Logsdon; daughters, Deborah Julian, Sherry Parker (Mike), Lorrie Logsdon (Mark Wallace) and 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Covenant Hospice for the loving care given to Darrell. Family will receive friends, Sunday April 14, 2019, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee, with chapel funeral service to follow at 4:00PM. Rev. Charlie McNutt to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Monday, April 15, 2019 for graveside services at 1:00PM. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
