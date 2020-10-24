1/1
Darryl Edward (Harpo) Harper
Knoxville - Darryl Edward Harper (Harpo) age 60 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Harper; mother, Bertie Mae Turpin; and step-father, Jim Turpin. He is survived by wife, Sarah Lee Harper; daughters, Brandi Proffitt (Tommy) and Angie Breeden; grandchildren, Byron and Brylie Proffitt; siblings, Robbie Harper, Wade Turpin, James Turpin, and Denise Turpin; Vol Market boys, Richy and Alan; CMC Family; his special crew; and a host of other family and friends. Friends and family may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday October 26, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday October 26, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Josh Hensley officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Tuesday October 27, 2020, at Sunbright Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside services. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
