Darryl Edward (Harpo) Harper
Knoxville - Darryl Edward Harper (Harpo) age 60 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Harper; mother, Bertie Mae Turpin; and step-father, Jim Turpin. He is survived by wife, Sarah Lee Harper; daughters, Brandi Proffitt (Tommy) and Angie Breeden; grandchildren, Byron and Brylie Proffitt; siblings, Robbie Harper, Wade Turpin, James Turpin, and Denise Turpin; Vol Market boys, Richy and Alan; CMC Family; his special crew; and a host of other family and friends. Friends and family may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday October 26, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday October 26, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Josh Hensley officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Tuesday October 27, 2020, at Sunbright Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside services. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
