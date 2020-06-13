Darryl "D. Flo" Florence
1989 - 2020
Darryl "D. Flo" Florence

Knoxville - Darryl "D. Flo" Florence- passed away June 7, 2020 at U. T. Hospital; born, September 8, 1989.

Preceded in death by father, Darryl Florence Sr.

Darryl is survived by his loving mother, Ruth Ann Crump and devoted sister, Darresa Florence; grandmothers, Ruth Crump and Audria Rollins McFarland; aunts, Renda Elder, Teresa (James Davis), Crystal McFarland and Princess Garrett; uncle Stephen Florence; devoted girlfriend,

LaQuisha and daughter, Amani Littlejohn; other relatives and devoted H block friends.

Body may be viewed, 12:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Bridgewater Place, 205 Bridgewater Road.

Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
JUN
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bridgewater Place
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
