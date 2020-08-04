Darryl Lowe



Knoxville - On August 1, 2020, Darryl Gene Lowe (aka Big D) was granted eternal and peaceful rest and is forever surrounded by God's perpetual light and love. He was born to Nat and Helen Lowe on August 10, 1944, in Bristol, Virginia. He had four brothers and one sister. To say he came from humble means would be an understatement. He had the ultimate work ethic, which led to his deservedly earned success in many areas. Growing up he worked hard at school and excelled academically and in baseball. He attended the University of Tennessee on a baseball scholarship; and in our opinion, was the best third baseman they ever had. His 1966 team won the SEC Eastern Division and was honored on May 4, 2018, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with Darryl throwing out the first pitch of the game. He loved the Tennessee Vols, the New York Yankees, playing tennis, and his infamous "Lowetini."



Upon graduating from UT, he enlisted in the Air Force, advancing to the rank of captain, and was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi for four years. Following his honorable discharge, he entered UT law school. Darryl found what he loved to do and excelled at the law, which was his passion. He initially worked for Kennerly, Montgomery, and Finley; but ultimately started his own firm with Cliff Shirley and was later joined by Steve Yeager. Lowe, Shirley, and Yeager was more than a partnership; it was a brotherhood. Darryl was extremely well respected in the legal community. Other attorneys turned to him in need, due to his expertise and professionalism. He consistently attained the highest attorney rating, and earned too many accolades to mention. He was not only the consummate professional, but also had a wonderful sense of humor and could be silly and fun.



Darryl was a man of dignity, integrity and faith. He loved the Lord and was active at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, teaching Friday morning and Monday night Bible groups and Sunday School. We have no doubt he was welcomed into heaven with "well done good and faithful servant."



Family was dear to Darryl. He was married to Sandi Lowe for 23 years and had two daughters who love him dearly, Lisa and Carrie Lowe. Twenty-five years ago, he married the love of his life, Pam Strickland Lowe and gained stepdaughters Paige Hughes (Gregg) and Brooke Ellenberger. Darryl and Pam loved to travel, go to sporting events and spend time with friends. During the last few years of health difficulties, Pam dedicated herself to providing him the best possible love and care.



Darryl's true pride and joy were his grandchildren: Connor, Parker, Callie Grace, Hayden, Brody, Allie, and Griffin. He had a special relationship with each one and loved spending time with them and attending their events and activities.



Simply put, Darryl was a great man. He was a precious gift from God, and those who knew him were blessed. He made the world a brighter place and will be missed by many.



Darryl was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Nat and Helen Lowe; special Aunts and Uncles: Bill and Bess Branch, Dick Lowe and Grace Hines; and two beloved brothers: David and Sonny Lowe. He is also survived by siblings Bobby, Hal, and Carol Ann Lowe as well as his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Pam Strickland.



Due to health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private memorial service for family only that will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Berry Highland Memorial on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. The Facebook page can be found at Highland Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations. A public reception will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN 37919.



In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to The Mission of Hope at P.O. Box 51824 Knoxville, TN 37950.









