Darryl Norton
Knoxville - Darryl Wayne Norton - age 64 of Knoxville passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Attended North Acres Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, James Robert and Ruth Norton; brothers, Steve Norton and Jim Coates. Survived by wife, Diane Norton; sons, Michael Norton and wife Laura, Darryl Lee Norton and fiancé Christy; step-daughter, Scottie M. Gilliam and fiancé Toby Dunn; grandchildren, Bryson Lee Norton, Caden Norton, Austin Norton, Skila Gilliam, Davin Gilliam, Charley Valentine, and Tyler Wood; brother, Butch Coates; and sisters, Donna Wells and Robin McLeskey. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor William Purvis officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019