|
|
Darwin K. Comer
Darwin K. Comer born February 1, 1963 went home to be with his Lord on January 23, 2020. Darwin graduated from West High School and attended the U.T. at Chattanooga. Darwin was long-haul truck driver for 28 years, driving coast to coast. Darwin was a devoted member of Eternal Life Harvest Center, where he "loved to serve"!
He is preceded in death by his parents Sergeant Issac Comer (Father), Mary Griffin Comer (Mother), DeWayne Comer (Brother)
Darwin's memory will be cherished by his devoted and loving wife of 27 years Teresa Ann Comer, Kimberly Mays ( Daughter), Darlandra Hardin(Sister) (Alfred Hardin), Billie Pearl Comer (Sisters-in-law) and a host of family, church members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:30- 6:00 pm at Eternal Life Harvest Center 1801 Western Ave. Service to begin at 6:00 pm.
The final resting place will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Friday Jan 30 At 1:00 p.m. Arrangements made with integrity by by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020