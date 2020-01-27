Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Resources
More Obituaries for Darwin Comer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darwin K. Comer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darwin K. Comer Obituary
Darwin K. Comer

Darwin K. Comer born February 1, 1963 went home to be with his Lord on January 23, 2020. Darwin graduated from West High School and attended the U.T. at Chattanooga. Darwin was long-haul truck driver for 28 years, driving coast to coast. Darwin was a devoted member of Eternal Life Harvest Center, where he "loved to serve"!

He is preceded in death by his parents Sergeant Issac Comer (Father), Mary Griffin Comer (Mother), DeWayne Comer (Brother)

Darwin's memory will be cherished by his devoted and loving wife of 27 years Teresa Ann Comer, Kimberly Mays ( Daughter), Darlandra Hardin(Sister) (Alfred Hardin), Billie Pearl Comer (Sisters-in-law) and a host of family, church members, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:30- 6:00 pm at Eternal Life Harvest Center 1801 Western Ave. Service to begin at 6:00 pm.

The final resting place will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Friday Jan 30 At 1:00 p.m. Arrangements made with integrity by by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -