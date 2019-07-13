|
Dauwn Ann Snow Black
Knoxville - Dauwn Ann Snow Black age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was a member of Lonsdale Christian Church, and Chilhowee (450) Eastern Star. She retired from a 40-year career with the State of Tennessee Department of Children's Service. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Snow, Jr. and Bobbie Jean Wood Snow Suffridge, nephews: Allen Diehl and Joshua Quinn; and great-nephew John Bradley Brown. She is survived by siblings: Nancy Snow (Allen) Diehl, Debra Snow (John) Quinn, Robert "Rocky" (Angela) Snow, Greg (Ginny) Snow; nieces and nephews: Robert Adams, James Brown, Kristie Snow Douglas, Laura Snow England, Amanda Snow Shaw, Mackenzie Diehl; several great nieces and nephews, and special nieces and nephews: Gracie Adams, Brycen Adams, Kodie Russell, Jorrie Russell, and Brodie Douglas. Per her request there will be no service held. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
