Knoxville - Dauwn Ann Snow Black age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was a member of Lonsdale Christian Church, and Chilhowee (450) Eastern Star. She retired from a 40-year career with the State of Tennessee Department of Children's Service. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Snow, Jr. and Bobbie Jean Wood Snow Suffridge, nephews: Allen Diehl and Joshua Quinn; and great-nephew John Bradley Brown. She is survived by siblings: Nancy Snow (Allen) Diehl, Debra Snow (John) Quinn, Robert "Rocky" (Angela) Snow, Greg (Ginny) Snow; nieces and nephews: Robert Adams, James Brown, Kristie Snow Douglas, Laura Snow England, Amanda Snow Shaw, Mackenzie Diehl; several great nieces and nephews, and special nieces and nephews: Gracie Adams, Brycen Adams, Kodie Russell, Jorrie Russell, and Brodie Douglas. Per her request there will be no service held. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019
