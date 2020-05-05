Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN
Funeral
Sunday, May 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN
Interment
Sunday, May 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Roseberry Cemetery
Knoxville - William David Huff - age 90 of Knoxville passed peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Dave was a proud veteran of the US Air Force in the Korean Conflict and a retired law enforcement officer from the Fairfield CA Police Department. He was an active member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and the Keenagers Senior Group. He was the oldest child of Henry and Robbie Huff. Preceded in death by parents; and son, Victor Huff. Survived by wife, Wanda Huff; daughter, KelliJo Huff, Karen Bullock, Jenny Huff, all of CA; sons, Steve (Marsha) Rimmer and Rev. William (Kathy) Rimmer; several grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Arillia) Huff, Charles (Rose) Huff; several nieces and nephews; and fur baby, Micky. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020, observing the appropriate social distancing guidelines, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Allen England and Rev. William Rimmer officiating. A live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 12:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home and proceed to Roseberry Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Danny Shankles, Nathan Shankles, Harold Witt, Wayne Lynch, Thomas Shuler, and Ronnie Neas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Springs Baptist Church or Adopt-A-Pet through the East TN Humane Society. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 8, 2020
