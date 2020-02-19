|
Dave Murrian
Mt. Juliet - Dave Murrian, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, February 17th, 2020. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Ray Clubb, will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21st from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
He is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Dolores Watson Murrian; son, Michael David (Janet Smith) Murrian; and grandson, Christopher Michael Murrian. He was preceded in death by parents, John Henry and Helen Ault Murrian, Sr.; brothers, John Henry Murrian, Jr. and Albert Kinzel Murrian.
Dave was a faithful member of Hickory Hollow Baptist Church, where he also was the organist.
He was a photographer for the State of Tennessee Wildlife and edited "TN Wildlife" (Conservationist) Magazine. He was a proud member of the Air Guard. He had his pilot's license and flew a C-130. Mr. Murrian was also one of the first scuba divers in the State of Tennessee.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020