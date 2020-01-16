|
Davena Hayes
Davena Hayes born Oct. 29, 1962 passed away Jan. 7, 2020.
Preceded in death by her mother, Emma Lou Ricks and father Leon Osborne; her devoted loving sister and caregiver, Earnestine Hayes, Oct. 22, 2019.
Survivors, twin brother, David Hayes, Aurora, CO; brothers, Larry Hayes, Charles Hayes, Hubert Hayes; sisters, Mamie Thomas and Olivia Sumpter/Lady, Knoxville TN; numerous nephews to include, Anthony Hayes Middleton and Marcus Hayes, Knoxville TN; several nieces, other family members and friends.
Family will receive friends, 4:30-5:00 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 5:00 p.m.
Interment, 3:00 p.m., Sunday at Berry Highland Memorial Park.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020