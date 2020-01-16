Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Interment
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Park
Davena Hayes


1962 - 2020
Davena Hayes Obituary
Davena Hayes

Davena Hayes born Oct. 29, 1962 passed away Jan. 7, 2020.

Preceded in death by her mother, Emma Lou Ricks and father Leon Osborne; her devoted loving sister and caregiver, Earnestine Hayes, Oct. 22, 2019.

Survivors, twin brother, David Hayes, Aurora, CO; brothers, Larry Hayes, Charles Hayes, Hubert Hayes; sisters, Mamie Thomas and Olivia Sumpter/Lady, Knoxville TN; numerous nephews to include, Anthony Hayes Middleton and Marcus Hayes, Knoxville TN; several nieces, other family members and friends.

Family will receive friends, 4:30-5:00 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 5:00 p.m.

Interment, 3:00 p.m., Sunday at Berry Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
