Davene Smith
Kingston - Davene Seagraves Smith, age 87 of Kingston passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Jamestowne Assisted Living. She was a member of Lawnville Road Church of Christ. She was a homemaker raising two sons, and while doing so she sold home interiors. She also worked with others planning and decorating their homes. She enjoyed flower arranging, and made the flower arrangements for her church as well as decorating classroom bulletin boards. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, working puzzles, and most especially loved Christmas time. She handmade all of the ornaments for her tree, be it decorating real eggs, inside and out, satin balls, and needlepointing figures. She enjoyed giving away her handmade treasures as gifts. Preceded in death by her parents David and Francis Seagraves; son David Terry Smith and loving husband of 68 years, J. Lloyd Smith. Survived by son and daughter in law Kevin L. and Terri S. Smith; grandchildren Shawn D. Smith and wife Shelly; Austin L. Smith; Brittany L. Fordham and husband Tyler. Great granddaughter Savannah N. Smith; special friend and caregiver Cheryl Mutter, all of Kingston; nieces and nephews, church family and friends. Funeral 7pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Roger Carter officiating. Burial at 11am Friday at the Kingston Memorial Gardens with Russell Langley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
