Davenia "Shay" Hicks born May 8, 1982 in Houston, Texas departed this life on May 24, 2020. She was 38 yrs old.

She is survived by her sons: Martavius Hicks, Jamauri, Jermany, and Jermiah Snipes: parents Betty Moore & Rexie Hicks Jr; brothers Rexie - Tinyman (Ashley) Hicks, Jamie Hicks, Dashawn Hendricks. Grandparents: Barbara (BJ) Moore, Sammie Wells & Rexie Hicks, Sr. and other relatives and friends.

Ms. Hicks will lie-in-repose on Friday June 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. @ the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday June 6, 2020 from 12-1 with Celebration of Life to follow @ Unity Chapel. We will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order (COVID-19).

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
