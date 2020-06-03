Davenia "Shay" Hicks



Davenia "Shay" Hicks born May 8, 1982 in Houston, Texas departed this life on May 24, 2020. She was 38 yrs old.



She is survived by her sons: Martavius Hicks, Jamauri, Jermany, and Jermiah Snipes: parents Betty Moore & Rexie Hicks Jr; brothers Rexie - Tinyman (Ashley) Hicks, Jamie Hicks, Dashawn Hendricks. Grandparents: Barbara (BJ) Moore, Sammie Wells & Rexie Hicks, Sr. and other relatives and friends.



Ms. Hicks will lie-in-repose on Friday June 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. @ the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday June 6, 2020 from 12-1 with Celebration of Life to follow @ Unity Chapel. We will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order (COVID-19).



Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









