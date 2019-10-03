Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
David A. Powers Sr.


1944 - 2019
David A. Powers Sr. Obituary
David A. Powers Sr.

Knoxville - It is with great sadness that the family of David A. Powers Sr. announces his sudden passing on Sunday September, 29, 2019, at the age of 75 years.

He was born in Tellico Plains September 3, 1944. David graduated from Rule High School in the class of 1962 and gained his love of woodworking. He was a member of the Karns Community, and he owned Karns Dry Cleaners where he spent many hours providing for his family. If a kid stepped into his establishment, you automatically became a proud owner of a Karns Beaver pencil which promised to make you A's and a piece of Super Bubble gum! You may have even had your pants, prom dress or any other item tailored by David! He was the best in town! After retiring, he loved reading and spending time dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved going to their sporting events and taking them trips to Krispy Kreme, Sonic or Bojangles!

David is preceded in death by his son Shawn Powers; parents, Herman Powers and Ruby Carden Powers. He is survived by his daughter Olivia Powers Hurley; son and daughter-in-law David and Anna Powers of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren Abbey {Matthew Grauberger; Ally {Andrew} McElroy, Parker Hurley, Olivia Powers, Kadynn Powers; sisters Dale {Don} Crull, Janice Powers; brother Eddie {Judy} Powers. He will also be remembered by his nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
