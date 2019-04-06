|
David A Scott
Knoxville, TN
David A. Scott, Sr. Age 83 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019. He was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa with a mischievous sense of humor. He was an electrical engineer throughout his career, and always worked hard to support his family. He was a founding member of Park West Church and enjoyed working as an usher, and with Royal Rangers, and wherever else he could be used to bring glory to God. He was also active in Boy Scouts, and enjoyed hiking and camping in the mountains that he loved. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren B. Scott, his mother, Norah Davies Scott, and his sister, Rosemary Scott. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Pat, his children and daughters-in-law: Mark Scott, David Scott (Mia), John Scott (Sarah), Warren Scott, Patty Scott, and Thomas Scott (Emily), his 18 grandchildren, and his 4 great-grandchildren. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Park West Church, 7635 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909. Receiving of friends will be 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm with him memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please help send inner city kids to camp in memory of Dave Scott. Please donate online to KICKO at www.kicko.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandwest.com.
