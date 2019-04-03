Services
Loudon Funeral Home
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Paint Rock, TN

David L. "Termite" Akins, age 69, of Paint Rock, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was a motorcycle and antique car enthusiast, and he loved bluegrass music. He was retired from the United States Air Force. Preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Joyce Akins and sister, Sharron Jewell. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Akins; children, Jason Akins, Crystal Williams and husband, Randy, Melanie Dreher and Judy Bloom and husband, Dave; granddaughters, Harper Dreher and Candace Cabral; sister, Linda Coleman; brothers, Kenneth Akins, Scotty Akins and wife, Brenda and Gerald Akins. The family will receive friends 5 pm - 7pm Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Pastor Tommy Self will be officiating. Graveside service will be 1 pm Friday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Akins family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
