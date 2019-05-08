|
|
David Alan Messamore
Bella Vista, AR
David Alan Messamore, 71, of Bella Vista, AR, passed away on May 3, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Beverly Messamore, Bella Vista, AR; daughter, Jennifer Messamore, Springdale, AR; aunt, Jane Miller Feezell, Knoxville, TN; brothers Mike and Lisa Messamore, Blountville, TN; Rick and Tina Messamore, Murfreesboro, TN and 3 nieces.
A memorial will be held in his hometown of Loudon, Tennessee at a later date. To Dad: Every day is Father's Day.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019