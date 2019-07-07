|
|
David Alan Messamore
Bella Vista, AR - David Alan Messamore, 71, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away May 3, 2019. A native of Loudon TN, David was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he was a member of the Blue Raiders football team. His career spanned over 40 years in management in the food Processing Industry, both in canned vegetables and catfish processing. He was a long time member of Community Church in Ludington, Michigan and was a Mason. Preceded in death are his parents, Johnny and Sweet Messamore. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly Murrell Messamore, his daughter, Jennifer Messamore both of Arkansas, Aunt Jane Miller Feezell, Knoxville, brothers, Mike and Lisa Messamore of Blountville, TN, Rick and Tina Messamore of Murfreesboro, TN. , nieces, Sarah and Jeremy Faulk of Bristol, TN, Laura and Diana Messamore of Denver Co. brothers-in law, Bill Murrell and Larry Murrell Knoxville.
A Celebration of David's Life will be July 13, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 503 College St., Loudon TN with a Masonic Memorial Service at 4 pm.
Dad, everyday is Father's Day
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019