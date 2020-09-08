1/1
David Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allen

Clinton - David Don Allen, age 85 of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 6, 2020. David was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Jacksboro and retired from TVA as a Tool & Die maker. Throughout his life David was an avid University of Tennessee fan. David loved water sports, go cart racing, coaching little league football, but most of all he treasured spending time with his 3 grandchildren. He was born March 14, 1935 in Jacksboro, Tennessee to the late Tivis and Agnes Allen. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother, Burgin Allen; sisters-in-law, Wilma Allen and Lenora Allen; brother-in-law, Melvin Thompson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois Allen of Clinton; daughters, Connie Polson & husband Jerry of Knoxville, and Tammy Leonhardt & husband Larry of Powell; grandchildren, Kylie Polson of Orlando, FL, Greg Leonhardt of Powell, & Grant Leonhardt of Powell; sister, Jenny Thompson of Simpsonville, SC; brothers, Bill Allen of Hiram, GA and Bobby Joe Allen & wife Joyce Carrolton, GA; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 197, Jacksboro, TN 37757. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved